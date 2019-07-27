Marcus Clarke commits at Sat. practice: "I see a bright future"
Winter Park (Fla.) High School CB Marcus Clarke had a pretty good idea during Paradise Camp weekend in June that he wanted to be a Miami Hurricane.And another visit tonight solidified that notion.C...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news