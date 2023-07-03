Mario Cristobal connects with local youth football team
Miami Gardens Ravens to "The U" is a real thing, but "The U" to Miami Gardens Ravens happened last Thursday at Carol City Park. Mario Cristobal, and what seemed to be the entire Miami Hurricanes football team visited a Miami Gardens Ravens youth football practice last week, a potential pipeline to the Miami Hurricanes.
Cristobal reached out to MGR because he knows the importance of connecting to the community.
"He knows the importance of youth football coaches and athletes," said Ravens Defensive Coordinator Pierre Athis. Athis, also known as Coach "P" is the DC at national powerhouse Miami Central High School, another pipeline for Miami. He's coached for the Ravens for over 15 years and works as the DC of the 12u team alongside former hurricane Rod Mack, the head coach.
"He reached out and we told him he's more than welcome to come at any time," Coach P said of Cristobal. "He said he wanted to bring a couple of his athletes and interact with the kids and actually have like a coaching moment with the kids. Not only for us but also for his athletes."
Cristobal is looking to expand the connection between UM and youth football by starting youth camps on campus. Camps would further connect the program with the many talented youth football programs around South Florida.
"I know he mentioned that he wanted to start having youth camps at the University of Miami," Athis said. "Like the five-on-five O-Line and D-Line challenge and a seven-on-seven for the youth. I did talk to him and said, whenever you're ready, I would love to help with that. I know I can help make that happen and it can benefit everybody."
Kamren Kinchens, Wesley Bissainthe, Francis Mauigoa, Frankie Tinilau, Nyjalik Kelly, and many other Miami players helped the youth with tips and techniques. Kelly played as a Miami Gardens Raven and Miami commits Chance Robinson, Vincent Shavers, Romanas Frederique, and Ryan Mack also donned the threads of the 'Purple Machine.'
"It was just a neighborhood hero thing where these guys are guys that they are watching on national TV and the kids just had an extra gear in them. To see that, that shows a lot and I appreciate that from Mario Cristobal because the kids loved it."
The players split up into position groups and proceeded into individual drills.
"When they first came we introduced Mario Cristobal and the team to the whole park. He spoke to them. He introduced himself. Introduced his staff, introduced his players as well. We split up into position groups then we went into individuals. Once we did that, that's when the Miami players took over," Athis said. "It was a just great atmosphere overall. The kids loved it. The coaches loved it."
The Miami coaching staff is aiming to land other former Ravens: Five-star Ohio State WR commit Jeremiah Smith, five-star WR Joshisa Trader, and four-star Florida State WR commit LaWayne McCoy. Current MGR players can see a clear path from youth to high-level college football.
"That team was special. It was filled with pure talent. Dominant, fast, and physical, that's how I would describe that team. There was so much talent you couldn't tell who was in the first group, the second group, or the third group...Those kids had a different thrive in them. They've been together since nine-years-old. That coaching staff pushed those kids to a whole other level. They played a nationally ranked schedule and traveled the country. Those kids growing up have seen it all. I believe that's what made these kids who they are now. The stuff that Mack put them through at so young, that's why they are dominant going to the high school level and the college level I see some of them playing on Sunday's as well."
The visit from a major college football team to MGR was a sight never seen before by Coach Athis, which made it special for all involved.
"As long as I've been a coach for the Miami Gardens Ravens, that's the first time I've seen that from a college coach and I've been there since 2008."
