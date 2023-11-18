Head Coach Mario Cristobal spoke post-game after a 38-31 loss to Louisville.





Opening statement…





“We gave ourselves a chance at the end. We found ourselves in a situation where we had a chance to take control of the game. It kept going back and forth. Good fight. Good effort. A lack of discipline at the end, that part is disappointing. We have to fix that. Aside from that, close isn’t good enough. Credit to their offense. They did some things that were very challenging. We gotta find a way to get better, get back to work for a quick turnaround and go play our best football on Friday next week.”









On fourth-year junior quarterback Tyler Van Dyke’s mentality…

“He was very determined. It carried over to this week. He was very urgent if you watch the way he was moving around in the pocket. His feet were quick. He’s healthy now, too, almost completely. He was very determined to play well, and he did that today.”









On Louisville quarterback Jack Plummer…

“He played well. They used the tight ends really well against us. Those guys had a lot of catches today. They found some things. Our defense played hard. At the end, we had a collision on one of those mesh deals where the guy breaks free. Credit to him. We picked him off one time, but he wasn’t affected by it. He kept playing hard, kept playing strong. He ran the ball well and made some critical throws.”





On the Louisville offense…





“If you have a good feel of the timing and spacing like them, it’s a really good zone. They had some really good compliments from it, so I think we need to teach it better and coach it better, so we cover better. We didn’t affect the quarterback very much today, which is different because we’ve affected the quarterback all year long, and they blocked us pretty well today.”