Meet new wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon
No Charleston Rambo or Mike Harley?Now that's Bryan McClendon's problem.He takes over for Rob Likens as Miami's new wide receivers coach under Mario Cristobal, following Cristobal from Oregon.And M...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news