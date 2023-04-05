"I am excited to pursue a lifelong dream of mine of being a professional athlete and enter my name in the 2023 NBA Draft," Miller wrote on Twitter and Instagram. "I am blessed and can't wait to see what my future holds."

Miami guard Jordan Miller declared for the NBA draft Wednesday, he announced via social media. Miller averaged 15.4 points and 57.4% of his field goals in the NCAA tournament

Miller averaged 15.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game in 37 starts during the regular season and was arguably Miami's best all-around player.

He put together a legendary performance against Texas in the Elite Eight to advance Miami's first-ever Final Four appearance.

Miller was perfect from the field (7/7) and from the line (13/13) against the Longhorns and finished with 27 points, three rebounds, and two assists. He was the first player to not miss in an NCAA tournament game since Christian Laettner did it with Duke against Kentucky in 1992.

"I didn't know I had a perfect game until after the game," Miller said at the final four press conference. "I joined some really really elite company. Got to talk to Christian Laettner which is always cool, you know. Somone I watched documentaries on him hitting the shot. So it definitely a cool experience. I was very much surprised, the kept it from me. It was shocking, but being able to talk to guys like him who've been on the big stage played in the NBA, had a hell of a career. It was a dream come true you can say."

The Middleburg, Va., native averaged 10 points per game in 2021-22 for the Hurricanes. He spent his first three seasons at George Mason.

Miller has a chance to be drafted in the second round of the NBA draft.