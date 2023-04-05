Men's BB: Jordan Miller declares for NBA Draft, plus other changes
Miami guard Jordan Miller declared for the NBA draft Wednesday, he announced via social media. Miller averaged 15.4 points and 57.4% of his field goals in the NCAA tournament
"I am excited to pursue a lifelong dream of mine of being a professional athlete and enter my name in the 2023 NBA Draft," Miller wrote on Twitter and Instagram. "I am blessed and can't wait to see what my future holds."
Miller averaged 15.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game in 37 starts during the regular season and was arguably Miami's best all-around player.
He put together a legendary performance against Texas in the Elite Eight to advance Miami's first-ever Final Four appearance.
Miller was perfect from the field (7/7) and from the line (13/13) against the Longhorns and finished with 27 points, three rebounds, and two assists. He was the first player to not miss in an NCAA tournament game since Christian Laettner did it with Duke against Kentucky in 1992.
"I didn't know I had a perfect game until after the game," Miller said at the final four press conference. "I joined some really really elite company. Got to talk to Christian Laettner which is always cool, you know. Somone I watched documentaries on him hitting the shot. So it definitely a cool experience. I was very much surprised, the kept it from me. It was shocking, but being able to talk to guys like him who've been on the big stage played in the NBA, had a hell of a career. It was a dream come true you can say."
The Middleburg, Va., native averaged 10 points per game in 2021-22 for the Hurricanes. He spent his first three seasons at George Mason.
Miller has a chance to be drafted in the second round of the NBA draft.
Other Changes Within the Program
There are some other players that will no longer be with the team for the 2023-24 season. After four years with the program forward Anthony Walker will enter the transfer portal. Walker played in all 37 games in the 2022-23 season mainly backing up Norchad Omier. He averaged 4.9 points and 1.8 rebounds in his career at Miami.
The native from New Hampshire has one year of eligibility remaining
Freshman Danilo Jovanovich has also decided to enter the transfer portal.
Additionally, former four-star and Miami freshman center Favour Aire has put his name into the transfer portal.
The freshman logged just 40 minutes this entire season, with his biggest output coming in Miami's 80-53 win over Louisville in December.
