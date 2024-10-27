Miami adds commitment from four-star legacy target Camdin Portis

Camdin Portis is following right in his family's footsteps.

Portis, the No. 21-ranked CB in the country out of Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park High School, committed to Miami on Sunday after another visit back at The U for the Florida State game.

The four-star CB and Miami Hurricanes legacy recruit had been on campus multiple times growing up and even more so as a high school recruit.

This last visit put the Canes over the edge.

"It went well, we had fun and we chopped it up a bit," Portis told Rivals. "They were excited to see me and I was just as excited to see them."