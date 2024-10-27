Miami adds commitment from four-star legacy target Camdin Portis

in other news
Camdin Portis is following right in his family's footsteps.
Portis, the No. 21-ranked CB in the country out of Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park High School, committed to Miami on Sunday after another visit back at The U for the Florida State game.
The four-star CB and Miami Hurricanes legacy recruit had been on campus multiple times growing up and even more so as a high school recruit.
This last visit put the Canes over the edge.
"It went well, we had fun and we chopped it up a bit," Portis told Rivals. "They were excited to see me and I was just as excited to see them."
Portis loves the direction that Miami is heading until head coach Mario Cristobal.
After visiting in the spring and again over the summer, this visit was a reminder that the Hurricanes are on an upward trajectory -- and Portis aims to be a part of it.
"It was great," he said of the visit. "Everyone was tuned in and you can tell this city LOVES Miami. I don't think I spotted more than five Florida State fans. Everywhere I looked I saw orange."
