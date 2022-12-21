Gore visited Miami last weekend along with future Hurricanes on the defensive line (Rueben Bain, Collins Acheampong, and Joshua Horton).

Miami added depth to perhaps its most important position with the commitment of Thomas Gore . Last season Gore (6'0" 270) tallied 38 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, and two forced fumbles.

In 2021, Gore was an honorable mention All-Sun Belt and the highest-graded interior defensive in FBS, according to Pro Football Focus, which calculated that he totaled the third-most defensive stops at the position despite ranking only 234th in snaps.

He was Second on the team with 9.5 tackles for loss. Top game was a win vs. Arkansas State, when he had seven tackles with two sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss, helping the Panthers set a school record by allowing minus-3 yards rushing. Gore had 2.5 TFL in a win over Texas State and 1.5 TFL in a win over Charlotte.

In 2020, collected 4.5 tackles for loss, including 3.5 sacks, as a backup ... Had 1.5 sacks for 15 yards in losses in a win over East Carolina, helping the GSU defense allow no offensive touchdowns and just 284 total yards ... Had a 9-yard sack against ULM and a 4-yard sack at South Alabama ... Added a tackle for loss vs. Coastal Carolina.

The addition is the second defensive lineman to the 2023 roster along with Joshua Horton.