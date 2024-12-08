Miami and Iowa State to play in Pop-Tarts Bowl

On Sunday, Miami (10-2) learned where it will travel for its bowl game. The Hurricanes will make the short trip to Orlando, FL, to play in the Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Iowa State (10-3) at Camping World Stadium on December 28th.

“We are excited to accept an invitation to the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl,” Vice President/Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said. “Florida Citrus Sports is an outstanding host and always puts on a terrific show. I know our student-athletes and fans will enjoy their bowl experience in Orlando.”

Miami lost its regular-season finale against Syracuse, and Iowa State lost to Arizona State in the Big 12 Championship game.

This will be the first matchup between the two schools.

Miami will be looking to achieve its first 11-win season since 2003.

The Hurricanes are set to play in their 46th bowl game in school history. They have a 20-25 record in their previous postseason contests.

Miami is making its fifth bowl appearance in Orlando since 2009. Most recently, Miami faced Oklahoma State in the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium.

