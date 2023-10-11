CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame & Museum announced Wednesday its Class of 2024 inductees for the 54th UM Sports Hall of Fame & Museum Induction Banquet, which will be held next spring.

The 10-member Class of 2024 is comprised of Kimberli Barrett (women’s track & field), Johan Donar (men’s tennis), Jose “Chemi” Gil (men’s diving), Meghan Saake-Knokey (women’s basketball), Shane Larkin (men’s basketball), Brandon Meriweather (football), George Oliver (polo coach), Chris Perez (baseball), and Eric Winston (football). Rounding out the class of inductees is longtime athletics administrator Rick Remmert.

“On behalf of the UM Sports Hall of Fame & Museum, it gives us great pleasure to announce the 2024 Class, which comprises UM athletes from seven sports, a coach, and an athletics administrator,” said UMSHoF&M President Mike Ward. “We will celebrate this diverse class and showcase their outstanding accomplishments from their Miami careers at our induction banquet in the Spring of 2024.”

This year’s class will be formally introduced during an on-field ceremony at the Miami-Virginia Homecoming game on Saturday, October 28 at Hard Rock Stadium.

The date and site of the 54th UMSHoF&M Induction Banquet will be announced later. For information on the banquet or the Hall of Fame’s other events, visit UMSportsHallofFame.com or contact the UMSHoF&M at 305-284-2775.

The University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame & Museum is a non-profit organization founded in 1966 by eight Miami-Dade County Circuit Court judges, all University of Miami alumni. The founders wanted to establish an organization that would recognize those student-athletes, coaches, and administrators who excelled at their sport and brought acclaim to the University through their achievements and championships. With the addition of the Class of 2024, only 364 honorees have been inducted into the UM Sports Hall of Fame & Museum in the University’s nearly 100-year history.

Class of 2024 Biographies:

Kimberli Barrett (Women’s Track & Field, 2005)

Though she attended Miami for just one year, Barrett immediately impacted the track & field program. She won the 2005 NCAA titles in both the indoor and outdoor shot put competitions and the 2005 ACC indoor and outdoor Shot Put titles.

Johan Donar (Men’s Tennis, 1986-1990)

Donar is one of the finest tennis players to ever play for the Canes, a two-time All-American in singles and a two-time All-American in doubles. He is the program’s all-time leader in singles victories with 108, and he teamed with fellow Swede and UMSHoF&M member Conny Falk to form one of the best doubles teams in the country, ranked No. 4 in their final season.

Jose “Chemi” Gil (Men’s Diving, 1992-1995)

A six-time All-American (three times each in the 1-meter and 3-meter springboard), Gil won the 1995 NCAA Championship in the 1-meter event. A three-time Big East Conference champion in the 3-meter and once each in the 1-meter and platform diving, “Chemi” is one of the most decorated divers in Miami history.

Meghan Saake-Knokey (Women’s Basketball, 1999-2003)

Saake-Knokey was named the 2002 Big East Conference Defensive Player of the Year, the first Cane so honored. That season set the school’s single-season steals record (121), which led the conference and ranked seventh in the NCAA. A member of the 1,000-Point Club at Miami (1,030), she is second all-time in career steals with 358. A two-year team captain (2001-02, 2002-03) who started every game in her four-year career, Saake-Knokey was honored as the Miami Hurricanes’ 2010 ACC Legend.