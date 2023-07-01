CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The University of Miami’s Athletics Development office raised more than $26 million during the 2022-23 fiscal year, a 36 percent increase from the previous year.

In addition, the total number of donors to Miami Athletics increased year over year by more than 8,000.

“I would like to thank the thousands of Hurricanes supporters who helped us raise the bar by investing in the vision of Miami Athletics,” Vice President/Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said. “Their generosity ensures we can provide the best resources and support to positively impact the lives of our 400-plus student-athletes.”

The donations, which included eight seven-figure gifts, support all areas of Miami Athletics, including the Hurricane Club annual fund, the Athletic Director’s Society, the Together 4 Her campaign, and facility projects.

Those facility projects include the baseball program’s Ruiz Family Strength and Conditioning Center located at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, which opened in February. Mayra Ruiz and her family provided a two-million-dollar gift for that project.

In addition, the Symons Basketball Training Center -- a three-million-dollar training facility for men’s and women’s basketball -- is scheduled to open in July. Stephen and Susan Symons and Jimmy and Kim Klotz each provided leadership gifts in support of that project.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics