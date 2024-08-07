CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Arizona Diamondbacks called up former Miami Hurricanes catcher Adrian Del Castillo from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.





Del Castillo, who played for Miami from 2019-2021, is slashing .319/.403/.608 with 24 home runs and 70 RBI across 100 games with the Aces this season.





According to Baseball America, the 24-year-old is ranked as the No. 18 prospect in the organization.





With the promotion, Del Castillo becomes the 67th Hurricane to make it to the big leagues.





Before being chosen by the Diamondbacks in the second round, the Miami native totaled a .311 average and 17 homers while driving in 124 runs in 131 contests at The U.





Del Castillo is reunited with Miami teammate Slade Cecconi as Arizona faces the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday in a doubleheader at Progressive Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m.





Courtesy of Miami Athletics