Locked On Canes Podcast: Miami's must-gets for the 2026 recruiting cycle

Miami Hurricanes football recruiting is heating up as the team eyes a top 10 spot for their 2026 class.

With the Hurricanes' recent success and playoff potential, recruiting expert Brian Smith joins host Alex Donno to explore how Miami's NFL draft prospects, including potential top-three pick Cam Ward, are reshaping the recruiting landscape.

The discussion highlights key recruits like Jasen Lopez, Somourian Wingo, and Ayden Pouncey while analyzing the impact of new coaching hires Damione Lewis and Zac Etheridge.

Smith provides insider insights on Miami's strategy to secure elite talent and the importance of ties to South Florida. Tune in for an in-depth look at Miami Hurricanes' recruiting strategies and discover how the team plans to dominate the college football scene.