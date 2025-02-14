Published Feb 14, 2025
Video: Head Coach J.D. Arteaga talks post-game after opening-day win
CanesCounty.com
Staff
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Head Coach J.D. Arteaga answered questions from the media ahead after a 14-2 opening-day win over Niagara.

Miami continues the weekend series against Niagara on Saturday from Mark Light Stadium in Coral Gables. The first pitch is set for 6:00 PM Eastern.

Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond

• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify

• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, and @Najitobias

• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County

Follow us on Facebook