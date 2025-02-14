Video: Players Robert, Gonzalez, and Marsh talk post-game after opening win

Starting pitcher Nick Robert, outfielder Bobby Marsh, and infielder Dorian Gonzalez Jr. answered questions from the media ahead after a 14-2 opening-day win over Niagara.
Miami continues the weekend series against Niagara on Saturday from Mark Light Stadium in Coral Gables. The first pitch is set for 6:00 PM Eastern.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, and @Najitobias
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook