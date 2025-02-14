Published Feb 14, 2025
Video: Players Robert, Gonzalez, and Marsh talk post-game after opening win
Starting pitcher Nick Robert, outfielder Bobby Marsh, and infielder Dorian Gonzalez Jr. answered questions from the media ahead after a 14-2 opening-day win over Niagara.

Miami continues the weekend series against Niagara on Saturday from Mark Light Stadium in Coral Gables. The first pitch is set for 6:00 PM Eastern.

