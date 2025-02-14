Miami Baseball: Canes open season with dominant win, blowout Niagara 14-2

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The University of Miami baseball team (1-0) secured their first win of the 2025 season against Niagara (0-1) by a score of 14-2 Friday night.

Bobby Marsh, a transfer from Penn State, carried the Hurricanes offense on opening night. The designated hitter went 4-for-4 with 4 RBI, including a pair of doubles on his first two at-bats.

Nick Robert notched his first win of the season as the sophomore right-hander fanned four batters and gave up only one earned run in five innings of work.

The Hurricanes exploded in the fourth inning, gathering 10 runs after capitalizing on Niagara’s four errors. Along with Marsh, Dorian Gonzalez Jr. helped lead the effort as the senior second basemen went 3-for-3 on the evening.

The Hurricanes will continue their three-game series against Niagara on Saturday at Mark Light Field. The first pitch will be at 6 p.m.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics