Miami Basketball: Canes drop road game to Pitt, 74-65

PITTSBURGH – The University of Miami men’s basketball team (6-19, 2-12 ACC) fell to the Pittsburgh Panthers (15-10, 6-8 ACC), 74-65, Saturday afternoon at the Petersen Events Center.
Graduate student Lynn Kidd tallied 16 points and 15 rebounds in the contest for his fifth double-double of the season, while redshirt junior A.J. Staton-McCray scored in double-figures for the third straight game with 13 points.
Kidd is just the sixth Hurricane since 2006 to record at least 16 points and 15 rebounds in a game and is just the third to do so against an ACC opponent.
The Hurricanes played team basketball in the first half as they tallied an assist on nine of 12 field goals made. Seven different Miami players recorded a bucket in the first 20 minutes, which helped the Hurricanes take an eight-point, 21-13, lead at the 8:36 mark.
However, The Panthers responded with a 9-2 run to cut Miami’s lead to one, 23-22, with just under five minutes to play in the half. Pittsburgh’s Amsal Delalic knocked down a 3-pointer as time expired in the half to give the Panthers a 32-30 advantage at the halftime break.
The Panthers started the second half the same way they ended the first, with a 3-point bucket to extend their lead to five early in the frame. Pittsburgh put together a 12-4 midway through the frame to take its first double-digit lead of the game, 53-43, with 9:53 to play.
Kidd recorded a double-double in the second half, scoring 12 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, but he could not inspire the Hurricanes to victory. The Panthers held on to win, 74-65.
Miami stays on the road to take on the Florida State Seminoles on Wed., Feb. 19. Tipoff at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center is set for 9 p.m. The game will air on ACC Network.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, and @Najitobias
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook