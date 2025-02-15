Miami Basketball: Canes drop road game to Pitt, 74-65

PITTSBURGH – The University of Miami men’s basketball team (6-19, 2-12 ACC) fell to the Pittsburgh Panthers (15-10, 6-8 ACC), 74-65, Saturday afternoon at the Petersen Events Center.

Graduate student Lynn Kidd tallied 16 points and 15 rebounds in the contest for his fifth double-double of the season, while redshirt junior A.J. Staton-McCray scored in double-figures for the third straight game with 13 points.

Kidd is just the sixth Hurricane since 2006 to record at least 16 points and 15 rebounds in a game and is just the third to do so against an ACC opponent.

The Hurricanes played team basketball in the first half as they tallied an assist on nine of 12 field goals made. Seven different Miami players recorded a bucket in the first 20 minutes, which helped the Hurricanes take an eight-point, 21-13, lead at the 8:36 mark.