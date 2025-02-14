Women's Basketball: Canes lose close one to No. 10 NC State

Haley Cavinder was outstanding in a memorable performance for the graduate student. She reached a game-high 20 points on 9-18 shooting, including 2-5 from behind the arc, and grabbed a game-high eight boards and dished out a team-high six assists. She eclipsed 2,500 points for her career in the third quarter after burying a corner 3-pointer.

The Hurricanes (13-11, 3-10) played tremendously, as they were seconds away from handing NC State their first loss in Reynolds Coliseum this season. Miami shot 50.8 percent from the field, including an exceptional 45.5 percent from behind the arc, and the Canes recorded 17 assists on 30 made field goals.

RALEIGH, N.C. - Haley Cavinder scored a game-high 20 points, surpassing 2,500 career points in the process; Natalija Marshall dropped 17 points, but the University of Miami women’s basketball team narrowly fell to No. 10 NC State (20-4, 12-1), 76-74.

Marshall had one of her best performances of the season for the Canes. She scored 17 points on 7-11 shooting, including a perfect 3-3 from behind the arc.

Cameron Williams chipped in 10 points and four rebounds, and Darrione Rogers added nine points on 3-6 shooting from 3-point range. Hanna Cavinder had a solid all-around outing, scoring four points, recording five assists, and grabbing four rebounds, and Lemyah Hylton scored six points on a perfect 2-2 from behind the arc.

The Canes were highly impressive in transition, scoring 20 fastbreak points and limiting NC State to just nine throughout the contest. Miami maintained a lead for 18 minutes and three seconds during the game.

First Quarter

After losing the opening tip, Miami got a defensive stop, and Haley Cavinder buried a midrange jumper on the other end of the court.

The Canes maintained their advantage and could push the lead up to six points with 2:33 remaining in the quarter after Rogers drained a 3-pointer from the edge of the logo. NC State responded with a triple of their own; however, Marshall drilled her second of the quarter on the following possession to push the lead back to six points. Miami proceeded to take a 10-point lead with 12 seconds left after Hylton knocked down a triple, but NC State scored at the buzzer, and the Canes ended the first quarter with a 26-18 advantage.

Second Quarter

NC State began to slowly chip away at Miami’s lead during the second stanza, eventually tying the contest up at 35 points apiece with 4:07 left before halftime. The Wolfpack took a three-point lead after hitting a 3-pointer with 1:27 on the clock, but Miami responded, as Hylton drained another triple. NC State scored with 23 seconds left, and the Canes trailed 42-40 entering halftime.

Third Quarter

NC State pushed their advantage up to four points at the 7:37 mark in the third period; however, Miami responded in the form of an 8-0 run to take a four-point lead of their own. The Canes surrendered a 14-5 run soon after, as they fell behind by five points late in the quarter. Miami ended the frame trailing 66-62.

Fourth Quarter

NC State opened the scoring in the final period, knocking down a 3-pointer to take a seven-point lead, their largest of the contest. Trailing by seven with a raucous crowd heavily involved in the game, Miami displayed tremendous poise and grit. They calmly put together a 6-0 run over the next 1:15 to get within one point of the Wolfpack.

The two squads continued to battle back and forth and eventually found themselves deadlocked at 74 points with 3:45 to go in the game. After nearly three minutes of scoreless action, NC State got a bucket with 45 seconds left to take a two-point lead. Miami missed a shot, but they put together a great defensive stand, forcing a missed shot by NC State, and Ahnay Adams corralled the rebound and took a timeout with four seconds remaining. The Canes got a good look at the buzzer, but it came up just short, as they narrowly fell to No. 10 NC State.

Miami will return home to the Watsco Center on Sunday to host No. 23 Florida State. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.

