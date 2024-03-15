CORAL GABLES, Fla. — There was no need for Mark Light Magic Friday night against No. 15 North Carolina. The Hurricanes stormed out to an early lead and never looked back, as Miami cruised to a 14-1 win over the Tar Heels in seven innings.

Miami (10-7, 3-1 ACC) scored in five of its six plate appearances, pounding out 16 hits en route to its first run-rule victory since the ACC implemented a 10-run rule ahead of this season.

Reigning ACC Player of the Week Blake Cyr led the charge against the Tar Heels (16-3, 3-1 ACC) with a three-hit performance, smacking a pair of two-run homers in both the first and second frames, respectively.

Cyr’s blasts sandwiched a Lorenzo Carrier solo shot in the second to put the Hurricanes in front, 5-0.

Miami scored three more runs in the fourth and twice in the fifth, pushing the lead to 11 with a four-spot in the sixth.

All nine starting position players reached base, with six Hurricanes notching multi-hit efforts.

On the bump, Gage Ziehl (1-1) tossed the first complete game by a Miami hurler since Jeb Bargfeldt accomplished the feat against Boston College in a nine-inning contest on May 17, 2018

Ziehl limited the UNC offense to just one run on five hits. The junior struck out six across a 94-pitch outing.

UNC freshman Folger Boaz (2-1) suffered his first career loss after pitching just 3 2/3 innings. Boaz was charged with eight runs.

With the victory, the Hurricanes snapped the Tar Heels’ 11-game winning streak, their longest streak in nearly seven years. Miami has now won six of its last seven meetings with North Carolina, dating back 2022.

The Hurricanes will look to secure a top-15 series for the second straight weekend on Saturday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. at Mark Light Field.

