Miami Baseball: Canes land 8th-ranked recruiting class

CanesCounty.com
Staff
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes’ 2024 recruiting class was ranked highest in the ACC by Baseball America, as the Hurricanes check in eighth nationally in the rankings.

“We are very excited about the next wave of Hurricanes,” head coach J.D Arteaga said. “Our coaching staff, led by assistant coach/recruiting coordinator Jonathan Anderson, did a tremendous job in finding the right players that fit our need along with quality character guys. This group adds depth and competition all over the diamond, as our staff has assembled a talented roster for this upcoming season. As always, the development of each young man is going to be the major key to the success of this class.”

Miami’s incoming class comprises 17 freshmen, highlighted by six players mentioned in Baseball America’s top 500 draft prospects in July.

Lazaro Collera headlines the Hurricanes’ class, as the right-handed pitcher checked in at No. 166. Meanwhile, outfielder Michael Torres was ranked No. 192, infielder Ethan Puig was slotted at No. 230, and outfielder Fabio Peralta was tabbed No. 275 on the prestigious list.

Catcher Evan Taveras and right-handed pitcher James Klevien rounded out the group, checking in at No. 317 and No. 320, respectively.

Earlier this offseason, Miami’s transfer portal class was listed eighth in the country by 64 Analytics.

The Hurricanes added 32 newcomers to their roster, joining the 12 returning student-athletes.

Miami begins official team practice on Oct. 9 at Mark Light Field.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics

