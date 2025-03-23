Miami Baseball: Canes lose series to No. 5 Noles, drop game three 10-6

The University of Miami baseball team (14-11, 1-5 ACC) fell to the fifth-ranked Florida State Seminoles (20-3, 5-1 ACC) Saturday night at Mark Light Field,10-6.

Wes Mendes started for Florida State but lasted only four innings, allowing six earned runs on six hits. Peyton Prescott (2-0) stabilized the game in relief, striking out seven over four scoreless innings to earn the win.

Miami right-handed pitcher Brian Walters (2-1) took the loss after surrendering six earned runs in three innings. Miami's bullpen allowed just three earned runs the rest of the way, but the early damage done in the fourth inning by the Seminoles proved too much to overcome.

The series' final game picked up where the first two left off, with both teams scoring runs early.

The Seminoles struck first when Alex Lodise scored on a fielding error by Miami’s Walters after Brody DeLamielleure put the ball in play. Miami battled back the next inning when Daniel Cuvet plated Jake Ogden to tie the score at one. Florida State continued to put the pressure on by tallying another run in the top of the second, with Gage Harrelson notching an RBI single to put the Seminoles back in front, 2-1.

Cuvet singled up the middle with two outs to bring in Fabio Peralta and Ogden – quickly putting the Hurricanes back into the driver’s seat.

Trailing 3-2 entering the fourth, the Seminoles erupted for seven runs on seven hits to break the game open. Walters walked Carter McCulley home to tie the game; then Gage Harrelson brought in two with an RBI single that signified the go-ahead runs. After Chase Williams brought in two more with a single, Myles Bailey and Jaxson West each registered RBI singles to give Florida State a commanding 9-3 lead.

Miami, despite scoring three runs in the next half-inning to make the score 9-6, ran out of momentum on its offensive attack.

The Hurricanes are back in action on Wednesday. They will face Stetson at Mark Light Field, with the first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics