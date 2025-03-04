Miami Baseball: Clutch Cuvet hits grand slam to top FIU

MIAMI, Fla. – The University of Miami baseball team took down the FIU Panthers, 7-3, Tuesday night at loanDepot Park.

Miami’s RHP Alex Giroux (2-0) notched his second win of the season under the bright lights of loadDepot Park – throwing six innings, striking out four, and surrendering three earned runs. FIU’s Tracen Cameron (1-2) tallied his second loss after giving up four runs in the sixth inning.

The Hurricanes (10-3) put together a trio of runs in the second inning as Todd Hudson, Michael Torres, and Fabio Peralta registered RBI singles that created Miami’s early lead.

FIU (11-3) battled back in the next inning as junior Kareh Valentin doubled down the right-field line to drive in Javier Crespo. The Panthers’ leadoff hitter, Brylan West, then lined out to center, bringing in Brendan Roney and cutting the deficit down to make the score 3-2.

A base hit RBI from FIU’s Austin Dearing would tie the game at three in the bottom of the fifth.

With a tight contest through five, Miami slugger Daniel Cuvet stepped up to the plate and delivered the Hurricanes’ third grand slam of the year.

A sharp hit ball down the left field line, Cuvet’s third home run of the year traveled 368 feet. Three Hurricanes delivered the long ball this season when the bases were loaded (Marsh, Ogden, and Cuvet).

AJ Ciscar, Lazaro Collera, and Jackson Cleveland pitched the final three innings, striking out five Panthers combined to help deliver Miami’s tenth win.

Miami will face Villanova on Wednesday, March 5, at 7 p.m. at Mark Light Field before taking on Connecticut for a three-game weekend series.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics