Miami Basketball: Canes lose to Georgia Tech, 89-74

ATLANTA – The University of Miami men’s basketball team (6-24, 2-17 ACC) lost to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (16-14, 10-9 ACC), 89-74, Tuesday night at McCamish Pavilion.
Senior Matthew Cleveland recorded his 13th 20-point game of the season in his hometown, totaling 29 points to lead all Miami scorers. Senior Brandon Johnson and freshman Austin Swartz joined Cleveland in double-figures with 16 and 14 points, respectively.
Georgia Tech’s Lance Terry led all players with a career-high 31 points in the game.
Miami and Georgia Tech traded baskets through the first eight minutes of the game until the Yellow Jackets put together a 9-0 run to take a 21-13 lead at the 9:49 mark of the first half.
Cleveland kept the Hurricanes in the game with 15 first-half points, but Terry scored eight points in the final 100 seconds of the half to give the Yellow Jackets a 46-30 advantage at the halftime break.
Georgia Tech came out firing to start the second half, connecting on three straight 3-pointers to extend its lead to 22, 55-33, just two minutes into the frame.
Johnson came alive for the Hurricanes in the second half, scoring all 16 points in the final 20 minutes. However, the Yellow Jackets shot 50 percent from 3-point range in the second half to record the win on senior night.
Miami will host the NC State Wolfpack for the final game of the season Saturday. Tipoff at the Watsco Center is set for 12 p.m. and the game will air on The CW.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
