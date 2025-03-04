Miami Basketball: Canes lose to Georgia Tech, 89-74

ATLANTA – The University of Miami men’s basketball team (6-24, 2-17 ACC) lost to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (16-14, 10-9 ACC), 89-74, Tuesday night at McCamish Pavilion.

Senior Matthew Cleveland recorded his 13th 20-point game of the season in his hometown, totaling 29 points to lead all Miami scorers. Senior Brandon Johnson and freshman Austin Swartz joined Cleveland in double-figures with 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Georgia Tech’s Lance Terry led all players with a career-high 31 points in the game.

Miami and Georgia Tech traded baskets through the first eight minutes of the game until the Yellow Jackets put together a 9-0 run to take a 21-13 lead at the 9:49 mark of the first half.