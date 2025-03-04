Published Mar 4, 2025
Video: Miami DC Corey Hetherman working with linebackers at spring practice
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
@BenjaminRivals
Miami defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman was seen coaching the linebackers at the first spring practice of 2025.

The Hurricanes will resume practice on Wednesday, March 5th.

