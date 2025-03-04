Locked On Canes Podcast: Congdon Picks Miami

Miami Hurricanes football fans, get ready for a game-changing update!

The Hurricanes have secured a commitment from Ben Congdon, a towering 6'7", 285-pound offensive lineman from Ohio.

This addition to the Miami Hurricanes football team is a significant boost to their 2026 recruiting class, promising to reshape the offensive line under the guidance of coaches Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal.

Explore the reasons behind Congdon's decision to join the Hurricanes, his impressive wrestling background, and how his skills align with Miami's offensive strategy.

Discover insights into Miami's recruiting success and the potential impact on their future performance.