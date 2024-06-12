CORAL GABLES, Fla. — University of Miami third baseman Daniel Cuvet was tabbed a Freshman All-American by Perfect Game, giving Cuvet his second honor after an impressive rookie campaign.

One of the prolific power hitters in the country, Cuvet was named to Perfect Game’s first team. He also garnered Freshman All-American distinction from the NCBWA earlier this week.

In his first year in the orange and green, Cuvet rewrote the program’s record books.

The 6-foot-3, 237-pound slugger smacked 24 home runs, setting a new freshman home run mark. His 24 homers are tied for the second-most by a Hurricane, finishing one shy of matching the all-time single-season record set by Phil Lane in 1982.

Cuvet leads all Division I freshmen with 75 RBI while ranking second in home runs, slugging (.736), and total bases (170).

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native became the first Miami freshman to lead his team in average (.351), homers, and RBI across the Hurricanes’ 80-year history.

The complete Perfect Game Collegiate All-Americans can be found be viewed HERE.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics