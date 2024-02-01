CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The University of Miami baseball team will appear on national television at least five times during the 2024 campaign, while all non-linear home games will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

Miami’s meetings with in-state foe Florida (March 2), reigning ACC Championship winner Clemson (March 28), rival Florida State (April 11), perennial power Louisville (April 20), and Coastal Division member Virginia Tech (May 11) are slated to air on ACC Network.

Mark Light Stadium — now Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field — hosted the first college baseball regular season series to be televised on ESPN on Feb. 6, 1981.

The Hurricanes open their 2024 season against NJIT on Feb. 16. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.