Women's Basketball: Haley Cavider selected for Wooden Award Watch List

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -University of Miami Graduate Student guard Haley Cavinder has been recognized as a member of the John R. Wooden Award Preseason Top-50 Watch List, presented by Principal, as announced by the Los Angeles Athletic Club Wednesday.

The list, chosen by a preseason poll of national college basketball experts, comprises 50 student-athletes who are the early front-runners for the most prestigious honors in college basketball: the Wooden Award All-American Team and the Most Outstanding Player Award.

Cavinder has had a sensational collegiate career so far, accumulating 2,077 career points, 897 rebounds, and 475 assists across 125 games.

Cavinder has racked up numerous accolades throughout her career, including being named to the 2023 All-ACC Second Team and recognized as the 2021 Mountain West Player of the Year.

She garnered All-Mountain West honors three different seasons and was named the 2020 Mountain West Freshman of the Year, among other recognitions.

After helping lead the Hurricanes to the 2023 Elite Eight, Cavinder opted to take last season off before returning to Miami for the 2024-25 campaign.

She opened the season with an impressive performance, scoring 12 points and pulling eight rebounds this past Monday, helping the Canes earn a dominant 78-53 win over Stetson.

Miami returns to the court this Monday, Nov. 11, when they are slated to host Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics