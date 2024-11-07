Rivals250 LB Izayia Williams decommits from Florida State

Izayia Williams is again back on the open recruiting market.
The junior linebacker out of Tavares (Fla.) High School announced his plans to back off of a Florida State commitment on Thursday evening. It marks the latest move for the explosive recruit, who has continued to pick up scholarship offers and set up visits elsewhere.
Williams initially committed to Mike Norvell and company back in early September. Just over two months later, he opted for a reset.
"I just feel like I have more stuff to see," Williams told Rivals. "I'm starting to get (offers) from bigger schools that I feel like could be a better fit for me."
The four-star named programs like Georgia, Alabama, Miami and USC among those on his mind at this time.
Williams, who racked up 132 tackles including 22 for loss and six sacks during the regular season at THS, will be at LSU this weekend for its game against Alabama.
CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2027 RANKINGS: Top 100
TRANSFER PORTAL: Full coverage | Player ranking | Team ranking | Transfer search | Transfer Tracker
Rivals Take:
While it may not be a true surprise to see Williams back on the market, as this is the third time it has happened ahead of his senior campaign, this one may have been easiest to project as Florida State picked up this pledge as somewhat of a surprise back in September. It was on the heels of a preseason decommitment from Syracuse, when it was apparent Florida and Miami were heavily involved (perhaps in that order) along with FSU at the time.
Now, Williams is looking big picture and his recruitment has gone national at the same time. The plan to play college football in his home state is still possible, perhaps even more with the Billy Napier news coming out earlier Thursday, but national programs will get their shot to impress the explosive 'backer in the coming weeks and months.
We suspect a legitimate reset in this recruitment with all of the contenders now on the table for Williams. Plenty of trips are to be taken and another verbal commitment should probably come later rather than sooner this time around.