Rivals250 LB Izayia Williams decommits from Florida State

Izayia Williams is again back on the open recruiting market.

The junior linebacker out of Tavares (Fla.) High School announced his plans to back off of a Florida State commitment on Thursday evening. It marks the latest move for the explosive recruit, who has continued to pick up scholarship offers and set up visits elsewhere.

Williams initially committed to Mike Norvell and company back in early September. Just over two months later, he opted for a reset.

"I just feel like I have more stuff to see," Williams told Rivals. "I'm starting to get (offers) from bigger schools that I feel like could be a better fit for me."

The four-star named programs like Georgia, Alabama, Miami and USC among those on his mind at this time.

Williams, who racked up 132 tackles including 22 for loss and six sacks during the regular season at THS, will be at LSU this weekend for its game against Alabama.