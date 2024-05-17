Miami Baseball: Miami punches ticket to ACC Championship with win over Pitt
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Cardiac Canes are going to Charlotte.
The Hurricanes rallied to beat the Pitt Panthers, 5-3, Thursday evening at Mark Light Field, securing their spot in the 2024 ACC Baseball Championship.
With Pitt (24-27, 8-20 ACC) ahead by two through six innings, Miami (25-27, 11-17 ACC) found its spark.
Veteran shortstop JD Urso clubbed a game-tying two-run blast in the seventh, sending the first-base dugout into a frenzy.
After Urso’s third career homer, three of the following four Hurricanes drew free passes to load the bases.
Two pitches later, senior first baseman Carlos Perez was hit by a pitch to put Miami in front, 4-3.
The Hurricanes tacked on an insurance tally in the eighth, which proved more than enough for fifth-year redshirt sophomore left-handed pitcher Myles Caba.
Caba (3) struck out all six batters he faced to lock down the win and clinch a postseason berth for Miami.
Junior right-hander Gage Ziehl (4-3) earned the victory with his 10th quality start in 14 outings. Ziehl struck out six batters across seven innings, surrendering three runs.
Pitt right-hander Matthew Fernandez (3-5) was tagged with the loss.
The Hurricanes will look to seal the series on Friday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
