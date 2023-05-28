CORAL GABLES, Fla. — For the 29th time in program history, the University of Miami has been selected as one of 16 Regional host sites for the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship.

After playing in its first ACC Baseball Championship Game in 11 years, Miami (40-19) will be making its 49th postseason appearance when action at the Coral Gables Regional begins Friday, June 2 at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

The Hurricanes are 130-52 (.714) all-time in Regional contests, including an 89-19 (.824) ledger at Mark Light Field.

Miami is one of four ACC schools to host the Regional Round, joining Clemson, Virginia, and Wake Forest. To view all 16 host sites, click HERE.

The Coral Gables Regional field, as well as the entire field of 64, will be announced at 12 p.m. Monday on ESPN2.

Season ticket holders have the ability to secure their seats for the regional. Meanwhile, general admission seating will be available to the general public at 9 a.m. Tuesday.