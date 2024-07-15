CORAL GABLES, Fla. — University of Miami juniors Rafe Schlesinger, Gage Ziehl, and Herick Hernandez were all taken in Monday's fourth round of the 2024 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Schlesinger heard his name called with the Cleveland Guardians' No. 113 overall pick, Ziehl was selected at No. 119 overall by the New York Yankees, and Hernandez was nabbed with the No. 129 overall choice.

A deceptive left-hander, Schlesinger blossomed into a starter after two years as a specialist out of the Hurricanes’ bullpen.

Over three seasons in the orange and green, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound hurler posted a 9-6 mark with a 5.01 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 118.2 innings.

Following back-to-back campaigns with a 3.38 ERA as a reliever, Schlesinger recorded a 5.83 ERA across 15 starts this past year.

A stalwart in Miami’s rotation, Ziehl notched a 15-9 ledger with a 4.07 ERA and 241 strikeouts over 227.2 career frames.

In 2024, the two-time All-ACC selection led all conference pitchers in innings (75.1) and complete games (2) in league play.

Over 15 appearances as a junior, Ziehl turned in 11 quality starts, becoming the first Hurricane to pitch at least 6.2 innings in five straight outings since Jeb Bargfeldt in 2018.

A flame-throwing southpaw, Hernandez made a name for himself in his lone go-around at The U.

After two seasons at Miami Dade, the homegrown product from Hialeah, Fla., punched out 95 batters in 70.1 innings.

Hernandez pitched in 15 games, totaling a 6.14 ERA.

The 2024 MLB Draft concludes with rounds 11-20 at 2 p.m. Tuesday. MLB.com will stream the final ten rounds.

