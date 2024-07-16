CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami Hurricanes Jacoby Long and Brian Walters heard their names called on Tuesday's third and final day of the 2024 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

They joined fourth-rounders Rafe Schlesinger (Guardians), Gage Ziehl (Yankees), and Herick Hernandez (Braves) as the five Hurricanes picked in the 2024 draft.

On Tuesday, the New York Mets selected Long in the 17th round (No. 503 overall), while Walters was chosen in the 19th round (No. 573) by the Seattle Mariners.

One of the fastest players in the country, Long notched a .297 average with eight home runs, 38 RBI, and 21 stolen bases across his four years in the orange and green.

His final campaign as a Hurricane was his most productive, as the center fielder totaled new career highs in hits, homers, RBI, and stolen bases.

A 6-foot-1, 200-pound senior from Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Long batted .303 and swiped a team-high ten bases.

A hard-throwing right-hander, Walters made a name for himself in the backend of the Miami bullpen.

After making just two appearances before undergoing season-ending surgery in 2023, the 6-foot-3, 186-pound hurler registered a 3.29 ERA, and one save in 15 outings this past season.

The Palm Bay, Fla., native struck out 22 batters and issued just two walks over 13.2 innings.

With the draft concluding Tuesday, players have until Aug. 1 to sign a contract or return to school.

