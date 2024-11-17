Miami Basketball: Canes control Coppin State, win 93-63

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami men’s basketball forward Brandon Johnson scored his 1,000th career point as the Hurricanes (3-0) defeated the Coppin State Eagles (0-5), 93-63, Sunday afternoon at the Watsco Center.





Johnson reached the 1,000-point milestone on a 3-pointer in the second half. The Raleigh, N.C., native finished the night with 14 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and an assist.





Six Hurricanes reached double-figures in the contest, marking the first time six players have scored 10-plus points since Dec. 17, 2022, against St. Francis (PA).





The Hurricanes were led in scoring by Matthew Cleveland, who totaled 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Miami knocked down 14 threes in the game, marking the second straight game Miami has connected on 10-plus shots from beyond the arc.





Graduate student Nijel Pack tallied nine assists in the contest, tying his career high in dimes, while committing just one turnover.





Miami played team basketball in the first half, as nine different Hurricanes tallied a point in the first 20 minutes of action. Cleveland led the way for Miami, scoring 10 of his 15 points in the first half.