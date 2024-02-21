CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team (15-12, 6-10 ACC) recorded an 84-55 loss to the Duke Blue Devils (21-5,12-3 ACC) Wednesday night at the Watsco Center.

“It seems like we are climbing a mountain uphill and keep slipping back,” head coach Jim Larrañaga said. “We ran into a very good team tonight that every mistake we made we paid for. I’ll meet with the team tomorrow. I have a couple very specific messages and hopefully we can start climbing up without slipping so far back.”

Juniors Wooga Poplar and Bensley Joseph co-led the Hurricanes in scoring with 15 points apiece. Forward Norchad Omier was one point shy of a double-double, finishing the night with nine points and ten rebounds.