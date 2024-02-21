Miami Basketball: Canes dominated by No. 8 Duke, 84-55
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team (15-12, 6-10 ACC) recorded an 84-55 loss to the Duke Blue Devils (21-5,12-3 ACC) Wednesday night at the Watsco Center.
“It seems like we are climbing a mountain uphill and keep slipping back,” head coach Jim Larrañaga said. “We ran into a very good team tonight that every mistake we made we paid for. I’ll meet with the team tomorrow. I have a couple very specific messages and hopefully we can start climbing up without slipping so far back.”
Juniors Wooga Poplar and Bensley Joseph co-led the Hurricanes in scoring with 15 points apiece. Forward Norchad Omier was one point shy of a double-double, finishing the night with nine points and ten rebounds.
The teams traded baskets for the first 10 minutes of action, with Duke holding a narrow 16-14 lead midway through the frame. However, the Blue Devils strung together a 13-0 run to extend its lead to double digits for the first time in the game.
Poplar scored five straight points to cut Duke’s lead to 15 with a minute to play in the half, but the Blue Devils responded with a putback bucket to lead 40-23, heading into the halftime break.
Duke continued its offensive domination out of the locker room, knocking down 60 percent (15-of-25) of its field goal attempts in the second half.
Joseph scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half, but the Blue Devils ultimately outscored Miami, 44-32, in the final 20 minutes to head home with the 84-55 win.
Miami remains at home to host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday, Feb. 24. Tipoff at the Watsco Center is set for 4 p.m. and the game will air on ACC Network.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
