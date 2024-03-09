TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team (15-16, 6-14 ACC) fell to the Florida State Seminoles (16-15, 10-10 ACC), 83-75, Saturday afternoon at the Donald L Tucker Civic Center.

Four Hurricanes scored in double figures, paced by junior Bensley Joseph, who scored 17 points for his sixth consecutive double-digit outing.

Fourth-year junior Norchad Omier recorded his 16th double-double of the season, hauling 17 rebounds and 16 points in the contest. Omier’s 17 rebounds tied his season high, set earlier this year against Stonehill.

Juniors Matthew Cleveland and Wooga Poplar also scored in double-figures, totaling 16 and 12 points, respectively.

“From the defensive standpoint, we did okay on the first shot, but their offensive rebounds just absolutely killed us,” head coach Jim Larrañaga said. “They ended up with 15 offensive rebounds, which led to 16 points. When you play good defense but keep giving them second shots, it becomes very difficult.”