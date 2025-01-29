Miami Basketball: Canes drop tenth straight, lose to Virginia 82-71

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team (4-17, 0-10 ACC) faced an 82-71 setback against the Virginia Cavaliers (10-11, 3-7 ACC) Wednesday night at the Watsco Center.

Senior Matthew Cleveland recorded his eighth 20-point game of the season, pouring in 27 points to lead the Hurricanes in scoring.

Fellow senior Brandon Johnson joined Cleveland in double-figures with 13 points of his own, marking the second straight game he has eclipsed the 10-point mark.

Five different Hurricanes tallied the first five buckets to give Miami an early 14-9 lead. However, the Cavaliers knocked down four straight 3-pointers to put the Cavaliers on top, 21-14, with 9:19 to play in the half.

Johnson knocked down his second 3-pointer of the night to halt the Virginia run, but the Cavaliers continued to produce on offense, shooting 60.7 percent from the field in the first half to hold a 40-29 lead at the halftime break.

Miami came out of the locker room on a mission, outscoring Virginia, 15-7, in the first seven minutes of the half to cut the deficit to three, 47-44, at the 12:57 mark.