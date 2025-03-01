Miami Basketball: Canes drubbed by North Carolina, 92-73

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team (6-23, 2-16 ACC) fell to the North Carolina Tar Heels (19-11, 12-6 ACC), 92-73, Saturday afternoon at the Dean E. Smith Center.

Senior Matthew Cleveland recorded his 12th 20-point game of the season with a team-leading 25 points against North Carolina. Cleveland added five rebounds and five assists to his stat line, becoming one of seven ACC players to tally 25-plus points, five-plus rebounds, and five-plus assists in a game this season.

Senior Brandon Johnson joined Cleveland in double-figures with 20 points of his own for his first 20-point game in conference play this season.

After missing two games due to injury, Cleveland got off to a hot start against North Carolina, scoring 14 of his 23 points in the first 20 minutes of action. He put together a personal 8-2 run midway through the half to cut North Carolina’s lead to four, 23-19, at 10:14.