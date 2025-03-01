Miami Basketball: Canes drubbed by North Carolina, 92-73

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team (6-23, 2-16 ACC) fell to the North Carolina Tar Heels (19-11, 12-6 ACC), 92-73, Saturday afternoon at the Dean E. Smith Center.
Senior Matthew Cleveland recorded his 12th 20-point game of the season with a team-leading 25 points against North Carolina. Cleveland added five rebounds and five assists to his stat line, becoming one of seven ACC players to tally 25-plus points, five-plus rebounds, and five-plus assists in a game this season.
Senior Brandon Johnson joined Cleveland in double-figures with 20 points of his own for his first 20-point game in conference play this season.
After missing two games due to injury, Cleveland got off to a hot start against North Carolina, scoring 14 of his 23 points in the first 20 minutes of action. He put together a personal 8-2 run midway through the half to cut North Carolina’s lead to four, 23-19, at 10:14.
The Hurricanes stayed within seven points of the Tar Heels over the next five minutes, but North Carolina closed the half on a 15-4 run to lead 46-31 at the halftime break.
The Tar Heels made six of their first seven shots in the second half to take a 21-point lead, 58-37, five minutes into the frame.
Freshman Austin Swartz cut the Hurricanes’ deficit to 14, 72-58, with a 3-pointer at the 7:10 mark of the second half, but North Carolina ultimately shot 68 percent from the field in the second half to record the 92-73 victory.
Miami is set to play its last road game of the season on Tuesday when they travel to Atlanta to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Tipoff in McCamish Pavilion is set for 7 p.m. and the game will air on ACC Network.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
