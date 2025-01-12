Miami Basketball: Canes fall to Demon Deacons, 88-78

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team fell to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-4, 4-1 ACC), 88-78, Saturday evening at the Watsco Center.
Senior Matthew Cleveland totaled 22 points for the Hurricanes (4-12, 0-5 ACC), marking his sixth straight double-digit scoring effort. Senior Brandon Johnson pulled down a season-high 13 rebounds to lead the Hurricanes on the boards.
Wake Forest’s Cameron Hildreth poured in 31 points to lead all scorers.
The first half was a back-and-forth battle featuring eight lead changes and four ties between Miami and Wake Forest.
Neither team led by more than five points in the first 15 minutes of action until the Demon Deacons pulled together a 9-2 run in the final four minutes of the half to lead 39-31 at the halftime break.
Wake Forest connected on four of its first five attempts to open the second half, extending its lead to 12, 49-37, at the 16:56 mark in the frame.
The Demon Deacons shot 70 percent from the field in the second half, paced by Hunter Sallis and Hildreth, who each made 85.7 percent of their shots in the final 20 minutes.
Cleveland cut the deficit to seven, 75-68, on an old-fashioned 3-point play at the 4:08 mark, eclipsing the 20-point mark for the third time in the last four games. Ultimately, Wake Forest had a response every time the Hurricanes got close and held on to win, 88-78.
The Hurricanes will return to the road on Jan. 14 to face the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Tipoff in Durham, N.C., is set for 9 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.
