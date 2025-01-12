Miami Basketball: Canes fall to Demon Deacons, 88-78

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team fell to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-4, 4-1 ACC), 88-78, Saturday evening at the Watsco Center.

Senior Matthew Cleveland totaled 22 points for the Hurricanes (4-12, 0-5 ACC), marking his sixth straight double-digit scoring effort. Senior Brandon Johnson pulled down a season-high 13 rebounds to lead the Hurricanes on the boards.

Wake Forest’s Cameron Hildreth poured in 31 points to lead all scorers.

The first half was a back-and-forth battle featuring eight lead changes and four ties between Miami and Wake Forest.

Neither team led by more than five points in the first 15 minutes of action until the Demon Deacons pulled together a 9-2 run in the final four minutes of the half to lead 39-31 at the halftime break.