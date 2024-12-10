Miami Basketball: Canes lose seventh straight as No. 1 Vols hold on

NEW YORK – The University of Miami men’s basketball team fell to the No. 1/1 Tennessee Volunteers (9-0), 75-62, Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden in game one of the Jimmy V Men’s Classic.
Graduate student Lynn Kidd recorded his second double-double of the season with 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Hurricanes (3-7, 0-1 ACC) in both categories.
Graduate student Nijel Pack and redshirt junior A.J. Staton-McCray joined Kidd in double-figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Miami and Tennessee traded 3-point baskets to open the game, combining to tally 13 3-pointers in the first half alone.
The Volunteers led most of the first 10 minutes until senior Matthew Cleveland knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 10-3 run for the Hurricanes and give them their first game lead, 25-24, at the 7:57 mark.
Tennessee responded with a 14-0 run of its own over the final eight minutes of the half to lead 38-25, heading into halftime.
Kidd went to work in the second half, scoring 12 of his 14 points in the final 20 minutes. However, the Vols kept their foot on the gas, extending their lead to as much as 18, 55-37, with 12:14 to play.
Down but not out, the freshmen duo of Austin Swartz and Divine Ugochukwu facilitated a 12-2 run for the Hurricanes that cut the Tennessee lead to eight, 61-53, at the under-eight media timeout.
Pack connected on back-to-back threes down the stretch to keep the Hurricanes within striking distance, but Tennessee scored the game's final five points to seal the 75-62 win.
Miami returns home for its final two games of 2024 when it hosts Presbyterian on Sun., Dec. 15, and Mount St. Mary’s on Sat., Dec. 21.
Both games at the Watsco Center will tip off at 2 p.m. and air on ACC Network Extra.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
