Miami Basketball: Canes lose seventh straight as No. 1 Vols hold on

NEW YORK – The University of Miami men’s basketball team fell to the No. 1/1 Tennessee Volunteers (9-0), 75-62, Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden in game one of the Jimmy V Men’s Classic.





Graduate student Lynn Kidd recorded his second double-double of the season with 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Hurricanes (3-7, 0-1 ACC) in both categories.





Graduate student Nijel Pack and redshirt junior A.J. Staton-McCray joined Kidd in double-figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively.





Miami and Tennessee traded 3-point baskets to open the game, combining to tally 13 3-pointers in the first half alone.





The Volunteers led most of the first 10 minutes until senior Matthew Cleveland knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 10-3 run for the Hurricanes and give them their first game lead, 25-24, at the 7:57 mark.