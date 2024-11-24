Miami Basketball: Canes lose third straight to VCU, 77-70

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team faced a 77-70 setback to the VCU Rams (5-2) Sunday afternoon at TD Arena in the Hurricanes’ (3-3) final game of the 2024 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic.
Ten different Hurricanes scored in the game, paced by graduate student Lynn Kidd at 14 points. Senior Brandon Johnson led Miami in rebounding for the fifth time this season, hauling 12 boards against the Rams.
VCU was dominant from 3-point range to start the game, connecting on 47 percent (8-of-17) of its shots from beyond the arc. Guard Joe Bamisile recorded 16 points in the first 20 minutes of action to give VCU the 42-33 lead at halftime.
Eight Hurricanes tallied a point in the first half, led by freshman Jalil Bethea, who scored seven points on 3-of-5 shooting.
Freshman Austin Swartz provided a spark for the Hurricanes off the bench in the second half, totaling six points in the first six minutes of the half. However, the Rams strung together a 9-0 run to extend their lead to 16, 66-50, with eight minutes to play.
Kidd continued to work in the paint, scoring eight of his 14 points in the second half and igniting a 10-0 run for the Hurricanes, which pulled them to within six, 72-66 with 1:22 to play. Once again, time ultimately ran out on the Miami comeback, and VCU held on to win the game, 77-70.
Miami returns to the Watsco Center on Saturday, Nov. 30, to host the Charleston Southern Buccaneers. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. The game will air on ACC Network Extra.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
