Miami Basketball: Canes lose third straight to VCU, 77-70

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team faced a 77-70 setback to the VCU Rams (5-2) Sunday afternoon at TD Arena in the Hurricanes’ (3-3) final game of the 2024 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic.

Ten different Hurricanes scored in the game, paced by graduate student Lynn Kidd at 14 points. Senior Brandon Johnson led Miami in rebounding for the fifth time this season, hauling 12 boards against the Rams.

VCU was dominant from 3-point range to start the game, connecting on 47 percent (8-of-17) of its shots from beyond the arc. Guard Joe Bamisile recorded 16 points in the first 20 minutes of action to give VCU the 42-33 lead at halftime.