ESPN Events has revealed the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic bracket, which will be played on Nov. 21, 22, and 24 at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C.





The field is filled with teams with loads of Charleston Classic and post-season success. Florida Atlantic, Nevada, and Drake played in the NCAA tournament last year, while VCU and Seton Hall played in the National Invitational Tournament, with Seton Hall winning the NIT Championship. Miami and FAU were the Final Four participants in 2023. The Hurricanes are two-time Charleston Classic champions, winning the tournament in 2009 and 2014.





The bracket-format tournament features 12 games over three days. The teams compete once per day, regardless of results. The two unbeaten teams will face off in the ESPN championship game on Sunday, November 24.





Date Time (ET) Matchup/Event Network





Thu, Nov. 21

12 p.m. Miami vs. Drake ESPN2 or ESPNU

2:30 p.m. Oklahoma State vs. Florida Atlantic ESPN2 or ESPNU

5 p.m. Seton Hall vs. VCU ESPN2

7:30 p.m. Vanderbilt vs. Nevada ESPNU





Fri, Nov. 22

11:30 a.m. Semifinal #1 ESPN2

2 p.m. Consolation #1 ESPNU

5 p.m. Semifinal #2 ESPN2

7:30 p.m. Consolation #2 ESPN+





Sun, Nov. 24

12:30 p.m. Seventh Place Game ESPN+ 3 p.m. or 5:30 p.m.

Fifth Place Game ESPN or ESPN2 3 p.m. or 5:30 p.m.

Third Place Game ESPN or ESPN2 8:30 p.m. Championship Game ESPN





View the tournament bracket here





All-tournament tickets for the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic will go on sale in early September. Fans can sign up for our ticket pre-sale at www.charlestonclassic.com to gain first access to premium seats and secure the lowest rates.





Single-session tickets will go on sale in October, pending availability. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance as Premium Lower Sideline tickets have sold out before October for the past three years.





About Shriners Hospitals for Children

Shriners Children’s is a leader in providing care for orthopedic conditions, burn injuries, spinal cord injuries, and other spine disorders, as well as rehabilitation, sports injuries, and craniofacial conditions. We also offer specialized services, including orthotics and prosthetics and motion analysis. We strive to provide the care and support our patients need to reach their goals and discover their full potential. All care and services are provided regardless of the families’ ability to pay or insurance status. To view our full range of specialties, please visit shrinerschildrens.org.





Courtesy of Miami Athletics