CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team will compete in the 2024 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic, announced Tuesday afternoon by ESPN Events.

The annual men’s college basketball tournament will be played on November 21, 22, and 24 at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C.

In addition to Miami, Drake, Florida Atlantic, Nevada, Oklahoma State, Seton Hall, Vanderbilt, and VCU will all participate in the tournament. The field features three NCAA Tournament teams, Florida Atlantic, Nevada, and Drake, as well as NIT Champion Seton Hall.

The Hurricanes are two-time Charleston Classic champions, having won the tournament in 2009 and 2014. Miami also competed in the 2019 event, defeating Missouri State in the first round before falling to Florida and Connecticut.

Overall, the Hurricanes are 7-2 in Charleston Classic contests.

Matchups, times, and ESPN platform designations for games will be announced later.





About the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic

Owned and operated by ESPN Events, the Shriners Children’s Hospital Classic is in its 16th year. Past Classic champions include Houston (2023), College of Charleston (2022), St. Bonaventure (2021), and Florida (2020).

The family-friendly event offers teams a week of practice, play, and experiences in and around historic Charleston. Information on travel packages, tickets, and more is available on the Charleston Classic website. Tickets will be available for purchase later this summer following the announcement of the complete tournament schedule. In the meantime, fans can secure up to $25 off each all-tournament ticket by signing up for the pre-sale at www.charlestonclassic.com.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics