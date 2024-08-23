CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami head men’s basketball coach Jim Larrañaga announced Friday the Hurricanes’ 2024-25 non-conference schedule.





The schedule features seven regular-season home games at the Watsco Center, four neutral-site contests, and an exhibition game against St. Leo.





Miami will make its fourth appearance in the Charleston Classic and first in the Jimmy V Classic during the non-conference slate.





The Hurricanes will play an exhibition game against St. Leo on Oct. 30th in preparation for the season opener against Fairleigh Dickinson at the Watsco Center on Nov. 4th.





Miami will host Binghamton on Nov. 10th and Coppin State on Nov. 17th to round out a three-game homestand to open the 2024-25 schedule.





The Hurricanes hit the road for the first time in 2024-25 when they travel to Charleston, S.C., to participate in the previously announced 2024 Shriners Children’s Hospital Charleston Classic.





Miami will open the classic against Drake on Nov. 21 and will play two more games on Nov. 22 and Nov. 24. The rest of the field includes Florida Atlantic, Nevada, Oklahoma State, Seton Hall, Vanderbilt, and VCU.





The Hurricanes close out November with a home game against Charleston Southern on Nov. 30, the first meeting between the two schools in program history.





December opens with back-to-back games against SEC opponents. The Hurricanes will take on Arkansas in the SEC/ACC Challenge on Dec. 3 before traveling to New York for a contest against Tennessee as part of the 2024 Jimmy V Men’s Classic.





Miami concludes the non-conference schedule with a pair of home games. On Dec. 15, the Hurricanes host Presbyterian for the first time in school history, followed by a game against Mount St. Mary’s on Dec. 21 in Coral Gables, Fla.





Full Non-Conference Schedule

Oct. 30 – St. Leo (Exhibition)

Nov. 4 – Fairleigh Dickinson

Nov. 10 – Binghamton

Nov. 17 - Coppin State

Nov. 21 – vs. Drake (Charleston Classic)

Nov. 23 – vs. TBD (Charleston Classic)

Nov. 24 – vs. TBD (Charleston Classic)

Nov. 30 – Charleston Southern

Dec. 3 – Arkansas (SEC/ACC Challenge)

Dec. 10 – vs. Tennessee (Jimmy V Classic)

Dec. 15 – Presbyterian

Dec. 21 – Mount St. Mary’s





