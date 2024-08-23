PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1ZMzlER1I2OExFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVkzOURHUjY4TEUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1ZMzlER1I2OExFJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago basketball Edit

Miami Basketball: Hurricanes Announce 2024-25 Non-Conference Schedule

CanesCounty.com
Staff
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1MtWU9qM2diY1pRP3NpPXdpRll3eUo0SWxGTmI4bWk/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami head men’s basketball coach Jim Larrañaga announced Friday the Hurricanes’ 2024-25 non-conference schedule.


The schedule features seven regular-season home games at the Watsco Center, four neutral-site contests, and an exhibition game against St. Leo.


Miami will make its fourth appearance in the Charleston Classic and first in the Jimmy V Classic during the non-conference slate.


The Hurricanes will play an exhibition game against St. Leo on Oct. 30th in preparation for the season opener against Fairleigh Dickinson at the Watsco Center on Nov. 4th.


Miami will host Binghamton on Nov. 10th and Coppin State on Nov. 17th to round out a three-game homestand to open the 2024-25 schedule.


The Hurricanes hit the road for the first time in 2024-25 when they travel to Charleston, S.C., to participate in the previously announced 2024 Shriners Children’s Hospital Charleston Classic.


Miami will open the classic against Drake on Nov. 21 and will play two more games on Nov. 22 and Nov. 24. The rest of the field includes Florida Atlantic, Nevada, Oklahoma State, Seton Hall, Vanderbilt, and VCU.


The Hurricanes close out November with a home game against Charleston Southern on Nov. 30, the first meeting between the two schools in program history.


December opens with back-to-back games against SEC opponents. The Hurricanes will take on Arkansas in the SEC/ACC Challenge on Dec. 3 before traveling to New York for a contest against Tennessee as part of the 2024 Jimmy V Men’s Classic.


Miami concludes the non-conference schedule with a pair of home games. On Dec. 15, the Hurricanes host Presbyterian for the first time in school history, followed by a game against Mount St. Mary’s on Dec. 21 in Coral Gables, Fla.


2024-25 season tickets are available for purchase HERE.


Full Non-Conference Schedule

Oct. 30 – St. Leo (Exhibition)

Nov. 4 – Fairleigh Dickinson

Nov. 10 – Binghamton

Nov. 17 - Coppin State

Nov. 21 – vs. Drake (Charleston Classic)

Nov. 23 – vs. TBD (Charleston Classic)

Nov. 24 – vs. TBD (Charleston Classic)

Nov. 30 – Charleston Southern

Dec. 3 – Arkansas (SEC/ACC Challenge)

Dec. 10 – vs. Tennessee (Jimmy V Classic)

Dec. 15 – Presbyterian

Dec. 21 – Mount St. Mary’s


Courtesy of Miami Athletics

Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond

• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify

• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero

• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County

Follow us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pYW1pLnJpdmFscy5jb20v bmV3cy9taWFtaS1iYXNrZXRiYWxsLWh1cnJpY2FuZXMtYW5ub3VuY2UtMjAy NC0yNS1ub24tY29uZmVyZW5jZS1zY2hlZHVsZSIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAn Km51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcq bnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9u KCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3Jp cHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2Ny aXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUg ZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUg dGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcu Y29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJl Zm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAg PGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/ YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGbWlhbWkucml2YWxz LmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZtaWFtaS1iYXNrZXRiYWxsLWh1cnJpY2FuZXMtYW5u b3VuY2UtMjAyNC0yNS1ub24tY29uZmVyZW5jZS1zY2hlZHVsZSZjNT0yMDIy NzMzMTEzJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4K PCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==