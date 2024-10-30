Miami Basketball: Hurricanes blow by Saint Leo in preseason exhibition

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team defeated the Saint Leo Lions, 94-61, Wednesday night at the Watsco Center in the Hurricanes’ first and only exhibition contest.

Five Hurricanes reached double-figures in the game, paced by graduate student Nijel Pack, who scored 18 points on 8-of-17 shooting.

Miami dished 20 assists as a team and outrebounded the Lions 43-28. Senior Brandon Johnson led the Hurricanes on the boards with 12 total rebounds.

Nine different Hurricanes tallied a basket in the first half, with a trio of players – sophomore Paul Djobet (11), Pack (11), and freshman Jalil Bethea (10) – scoring in double-figures through the first 20 minutes of action. As a team, Miami shot 51.4 percent from the field in the first half to take a 54-24 lead into the halftime break.

Graduate student Lynn Kidd came alive in the second half, scoring 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting. The Hurricanes outscored the Lions, 40-37, in the final 20 minutes of play to seal the 94-61 victory.

Miami opens the 2024-25 season on Monday, Nov. 4, against Fairleigh Dickinson. Tipoff in the Watsco Center is set for 7 p.m., and the game will air on ACC Network Extra.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics

