Miami Basketball: Hurricanes cruise to 2-0 with blowout win over Binghamton

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team defeated the Binghamton Bearcats (1-2), 88-64, Sunday afternoon at the Watsco Center to move to 2-0 on the season.

Graduate student Nijel Pack and senior Jalen Blackmon co-led the Hurricanes in scoring with 17 points each, while senior Matthew Cleveland paced Miami on the glass, totaling 11 rebounds in the game.

Four Hurricanes reached double-figures in the game – Blackmon, Pack, freshman Jalil Bethea (13), and senior Brandon Johnson (10) – and ten total Hurricanes scored in the contest.

Miami was highly efficient at the charity stripe, knocking down 84 percent (21-of-25) of its free-throw attempts.

Binghamton took an early 10-4 lead in the contest, but Miami strung together a 20-2 run in the middle of the first half to go up by 18 points, 34-16, with five minutes to play in the frame.

The Hurricanes shot 50 percent from 3-point range (8-of-16) in the first half and knocked down three in the final six minutes to take a 46-25 lead into halftime.