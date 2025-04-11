Miami Basketball: Hurricanes hire local HS coach Moran as assistant

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami head men’s basketball coach Jai Lucas announced Friday that he has hired Andrew Moran as assistant coach and director of player development.

Moran, who was recently named the 2025 Naismith National High School Boys Basketball Coach of the Year, comes to The U after serving as the head coach at Miami’s Christopher Columbus High School for the past six years.

Since 2019, Moran has led the Explorers to four consecutive Florida Class 7A state championships, culminating in the 2025 state title, and a 145-34 overall record.

“I am thrilled to welcome Andrew to my staff at the University of Miami,” Lucas said. “When building my staff, I wanted to prioritize hiring coaches with a proven track record of success. Andrew has consistently achieved winning at every level of his coaching career, spanning from high school to grassroots. His exceptional ability to teach the game and background in skill development make him a valuable asset to our program.”

Earlier this month, Moran coached Columbus to its first-ever national championship as the Explorers defeated Dynamic Prep 67-49 in the 2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals. Columbus concluded the season ranked the No. 1 boys basketball team in the nation per ESPN and MaxPreps.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics