Miami Basketball: Jahlil Bethea named to Jerry West Award Watch List

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami freshman men’s basketball player Jalil Bethea has been named to the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Preseason Watch List, as announced Tuesday afternoon by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
The annual award, named after the late Class of 1980 Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four Most Valuable Player, celebrates its 11th year by highlighting the top shooting guards in Division I men’s college basketball.
Bethea, a consensus five-star player per ESPN, 247Sports, and Rivals, was a 2024 McDonald’s All-American selection and the 2023-24 Gatorade Pennsylvania Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
As a senior in 2023-24, Bethea averaged 23.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, helping Archbishop Wood to the Class 6A state tournament semifinals.
Previous winners of the Jerry West Award are RJ Davis, North Carolina (2024), Marcus Sasser, Houston (2023), Johnny Davis, Wisconsin (2022), Chris Duarte, Oregon (2021), Myles Powell, Seton Hall (2020), RJ Barrett, Duke (2019), Carsen Edwards, Purdue (2018), Malik Monk, Kentucky (2017), Buddy Hield, Oklahoma (2016), and D’Angelo Russell, Ohio State (2015).
Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting in the three rounds starting Friday, November 1. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2025 Jerry Award will be narrowed to 10, then to just five in late February. In March, the five finalists will be presented to West’s family and the Hall of Fame’s selection committees, where winners will be selected.
The Selection Committees for the Jerry West Award is composed of top men’s college basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors, and Hall of Famers.
2025 Jerry West Award Candidates
Boogie Fland, Arkansas
Caleb Foster, Duke
Kon Knueppel, Duke
Tyon Grant-Foster, Grand Canyon
LJ Cryer, Houston
Jalil Bethea, Miami (FL)
RJ Davis, North Carolina
Meechie Johnson Jr., Ohio State
Fletcher Loyer, Purdue
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
