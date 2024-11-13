Miami Basketball: Miami signs two four-stars to its 2025 class

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami men’s basketball coach Jim Larrañaga announced the signing of Matthew Able and Ben Ahmed to National Letters of Intent Wednesday afternoon. According to Rivals, Able and Ahmed are four-star recruits who make up the ninth-ranked class in the nation. A 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard from Tampa, Fla., Able checks in as a top-25 recruit and ninth-ranked shooting guard.

Able played for Austin Rivers SE Elite on the 3SSB Circuit in 2024, averaging 13.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.4 steals in 19 games. He shot 44.8 percent from 3-point range and 82.5 percent from the charity stripe in those contests. In Able’s final 3SSB Circuit game, he totaled 35 points and seven rebounds while shooting 70 percent (7-of-10) from beyond the arc. The guard helped Berkeley Prep to a 23-7 overall record in 2023-24 but will play his senior season at Sagemont Prep in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. “Matthew Able is a very athletic combo guard who shoots the ball very well and plays hard each time he steps on the court. He was an unranked prospect going into the summer, but he continued to get better every day and finished the circuit among the top 50 players in the nation. Matthew will be a terrific addition to our program next season.” A 6-foot-9, 300-pound center from Putnam, Conn., Ahmed is the fourth-best center according to Rivals.