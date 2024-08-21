CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball program will face the Tennessee Volunteers in the 2024 Jimmy V Men’s Classic, announced Wednesday afternoon by ESPN Events.





The Jimmy V Men’s Classic will take place on Tues., Dec. 10, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Miami and Tennessee will tip off at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN, followed by Arkansas and Michigan at 9 p.m.





“We are incredibly honored and excited to participate in the 2024 Jimmy V Classic,” head coach Jim Larrañaga said. “The event not only features elite competition but, more importantly, raises money and awareness for cancer research. Jimmy V was an outstanding basketball coach, a good friend, and an even better person, so it is a privilege to play in an event that carries on his legacy.”





The Hurricanes have played a neutral site game in New York three of the last four seasons, but this will be their first appearance in the Jimmy V Classic in program history.





Miami and Tennessee have met four times, with the Volunteers leading the series 3-1. The most recent meeting came on Dec. 22, 1996, when the Hurricanes faced a 78-65 setback to Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn.





The Hurricanes are 1-1 in neutral site contests against Tennessee, defeating the Volunteers 72-60 at the San Juan Shootout in San Juan, P.R., in 1991.





Tickets for the men’s doubleheader will go on sale this fall. Fans who sign up for the pre-sale through jimmyvclassic.com will receive first priority and access to the best seats.





About the Jimmy V Classic

The Jimmy V Classic, named for legendary college basketball coach Jim Valvano, annually raises money and awareness for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The men’s classic began in 1995 and is in its 30th year – 21st at Madison Square Garden. The women’s event debuted in 2002. Both events are part of ESPN’s V Week initiative, which utilizes platforms to talk to sports fans about the importance of cancer research. To date, ESPN has helped raise more than $236 million dollars for the V Foundation since 1993. ESPN’s annual V Week has helped to raise nearly $89 million over the past 17 years.





Courtesy of Miami Athletics