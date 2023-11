After two impressive wins to start the season, the Miami Hurricanes moved up one spot in this week's Associated Press Poll. Miami opened its season with a dominating 101-60 win over NJIT and followed that up with an impressive 88-72 win over UCF.

Wooga Poplar scored career-highs in back-to-back games (21) (23) to lead the Hurricanes.

Miami is one of three ACC teams ranked in the top 25. The other two conference teams are Duke, ranked ninth, and North Carolina, ranked 20th.

Miami will look to continue its dominance Monday night by hosting FIU. The tip is set for 7 PM Eastern.